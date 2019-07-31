Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Contrasting side by side

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.55 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.27 beta means Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 227.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novus Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $114.64, with potential upside of 41.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.