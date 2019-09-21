Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparison side by side

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Novus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 15.1% respectively. About 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.