Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparison side by side

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.21 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.