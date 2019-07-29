Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparison side by side

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1709.77 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential downside is -2.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 0.02%. About 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.