Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.83 and its 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 86.3% respectively. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.