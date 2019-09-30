Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 966,617,509.05% -100.5% -88% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 102,206,213.42% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and has 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 29.24% and its consensus price target is $52.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.