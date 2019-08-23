NovoCure Limited (NVCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 58 32.21 N/A -0.44 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.25 N/A 0.49 108.42

Table 1 demonstrates NovoCure Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NovoCure Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure Limited’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orthofix Medical Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovoCure Limited is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Orthofix Medical Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. NovoCure Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NovoCure Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$73.75 is NovoCure Limited’s average price target while its potential downside is -23.65%. Meanwhile, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s average price target is $71, while its potential upside is 32.51%. Based on the data given earlier, Orthofix Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than NovoCure Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovoCure Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 97.4%. NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83%

For the past year NovoCure Limited was more bullish than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats NovoCure Limited.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.