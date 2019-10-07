NovoCure Limited (NVCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Both NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 83 -6.59 78.42M -0.44 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 4 7.33 28.93M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovoCure Limited and EDAP TMS S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovoCure Limited and EDAP TMS S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 93,994,965.84% -31.8% -11.4% EDAP TMS S.A. 744,697,281.71% -0.4% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NovoCure Limited’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. EDAP TMS S.A.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NovoCure Limited and EDAP TMS S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$81.67 is NovoCure Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovoCure Limited and EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 15.2% respectively. NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of EDAP TMS S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year NovoCure Limited was more bullish than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

EDAP TMS S.A. beats NovoCure Limited on 6 of the 11 factors.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.