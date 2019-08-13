NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Touches $88.58 High on Aug, 13; Energous (WATT) Sellers Decreased By 3.08% Their Shorts

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) had a decrease of 3.08% in short interest. WATT’s SI was 6.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.08% from 6.86 million shares previously. With 419,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s short sellers to cover WATT’s short positions. The SI to Energous Corporation’s float is 34.03%. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 156,283 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Board Members; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $91.24 target or 3.00% above today’s $88.58 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.70B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $91.24 PT is reached, the company will be worth $260.91M more. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 657,223 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 149.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – NOVOCURE PLANS TO SUBMIT A HUMANITARIAN DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION TO FDA FOR APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 02/04/2018 – Novocure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Rev $52.1M; 20/03/2018 – Novocure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $117.95 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Roth Capital. National Securities maintained the shares of WATT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

Analysts await NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 84.62% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by NovoCure Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.