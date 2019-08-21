NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Reaches $98.07 52-Week High; GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (GNBT) SI Increased By 0.34%

GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. GNBT’s SI was 558,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 556,300 shares previously. With 231,100 avg volume, 2 days are for GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s short sellers to cover GNBT’s short positions. It closed at $2.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high and has $106.90 target or 9.00% above today’s $98.07 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.63B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $106.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $866.52M more. The stock increased 3.98% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $98.07. About 456,459 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 149.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 84.62% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by NovoCure Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

Among 3 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NovoCure has $9100 highest and $50 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is -24.80% below currents $98.07 stock price. NovoCure had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report.