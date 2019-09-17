NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Reaches $81.72 After 8.00% Up Move; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position By $468,000

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 13,000 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 163,865 shares with $6.02M value, up from 150,865 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 200,796 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.41% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 371,748 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 149.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 20/03/2018 – NOVOCURE – NCCN UPDATED CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES TO RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GBM; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – NOVOCURE PLANS TO SUBMIT A HUMANITARIAN DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION TO FDA FOR APPROVAL; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Plans to Submit Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to FDA for Approval; 10/04/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 20/03/2018 – NCCN Guidelines Recommend Optune in Combination with Temozolomide as a Category 1 Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma; 13/04/2018 – Data on Tumor Treating Fields to Be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Rev $52.1MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.02 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $88.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVCR worth $641.84M more.

Among 3 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NovoCure has $9100 highest and $50 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is -9.75% below currents $81.72 stock price. NovoCure had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) rating on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7900 target. The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho.

Analysts await NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by NovoCure Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Share Price Is Up 275% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NovoCure Limited’s (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Suggests It’s 47% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing (BECN) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows IYY Can Go To $163 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 4.63 million shares worth $158.08M. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 12.08% above currents $34.61 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $35 target.