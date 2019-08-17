NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 57 31.25 N/A -0.44 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.71 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovoCure Limited and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NovoCure Limited and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.46 shows that NovoCure Limited is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovoCure Limited’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. NovoCure Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NovoCure Limited and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -21.31% for NovoCure Limited with average target price of $73.75. Competitively Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 208.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. looks more robust than NovoCure Limited as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of NovoCure Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NovoCure Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year NovoCure Limited had bullish trend while Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.