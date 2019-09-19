NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Comparison side by side

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 62 26.66 N/A -0.44 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.91 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NovoCure Limited and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.46 beta means NovoCure Limited’s volatility is 146.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovoCure Limited is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. NovoCure Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovoCure Limited and Lantheus Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$73.75 is NovoCure Limited’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of NovoCure Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of NovoCure Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year NovoCure Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats Lantheus Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.