NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovoCure Limited has 74.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NovoCure Limited has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has NovoCure Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.80% -11.40% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting NovoCure Limited and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited N/A 55 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for NovoCure Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

With consensus target price of $57.33, NovoCure Limited has a potential downside of -33.71%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that NovoCure Limited’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NovoCure Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year NovoCure Limited was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovoCure Limited are 5 and 4.7. Competitively, NovoCure Limited’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. NovoCure Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovoCure Limited’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.46 shows that NovoCure Limited is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovoCure Limited’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NovoCure Limited does not pay a dividend.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.