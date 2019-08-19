Novo (NVO) Valuation Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Decreased Position by $8.95 Million; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Value Declined, Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 53,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 297,504 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 350,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 7.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 790,324 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares to 336,632 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc Cl A Vtg Com Stk (NYSE:TEN) by 57,878 shares to 236,709 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:ESRT).

