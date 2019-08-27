Novo (NVO) Stock Declined While Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Blackrock Cut Holding in Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) as Shares Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 75,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.57M, down from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 133,802 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 16,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 173,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, up from 156,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.29M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,616 shares to 207,888 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 13,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,013 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 201,816 shares to 6.44M shares, valued at $529.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 58,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.