Novo (NVO) Shares Declined While Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Holding

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 147,632 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 141,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 56.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 76,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 59,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 135,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 1.40M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.36 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,380 shares to 58,063 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.