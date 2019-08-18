Novo (NVO) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Lifted Its Position by $756,340; Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Increased by $702,207 as Stock Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 100,818 shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “StarStone Group Appoints Noonan as Chairman and Sanford as President – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.50 million shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 26,816 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,681 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 0.19% or 85,052 shares. Daiwa Group accumulated 31,143 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hillhouse Management Ltd invested 8.74% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 2,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 11,929 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability holds 4.49% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 722,128 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bb&T Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,311 shares.