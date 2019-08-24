Novo (NVO) Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Trimmed Position by $24.96 Million; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Stake

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 42,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Will These 3 Good Performers Beat the Market? – GuruFocus.com” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares to 30,168 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,845 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).