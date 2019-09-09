Novo (NVO) Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $483,392

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 1.26M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 22/05/2018 – SAME SETTINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE AROUND WORLD-ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Novo Nordisk Waits for Its Next Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares to 27,708 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,810 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,697 are owned by Dsc Ltd Partnership. Psagot Invest House, a Israel-based fund reported 141,559 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company invested in 0.63% or 3,200 shares. 1.76 million are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 2,566 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 76,135 shares. 93,116 were accumulated by Bamco Incorporated. Principal Financial Gp invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Melvin Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 545,802 shares. Valiant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 5.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,359 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Focused Wealth Management has 1.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).