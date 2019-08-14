Novo (NVO) Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined; Pcm (PCMI) Shares Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 114,538 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 1.73 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 111,546 shares to 715,148 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northwest by 29,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,362 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

