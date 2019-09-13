Novo (NVO) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined; Mangrove Partners Holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Has Lifted by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 18,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 59,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 759,571 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company's stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 3.62 million shares traded or 130.58% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3% – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst down 11% after hours on stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Barclays Public Limited has 62,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has 280,438 shares. Baker Bros Lp holds 0.07% or 2.56 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 404,030 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 144,522 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 39,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 349,072 shares. Citadel reported 104,178 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 94,960 shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.31% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,251 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability has 1.40 million shares. 10,214 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.