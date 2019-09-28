Novo (NVO) Position Has Upped by St Germain D J Co Inc; Iberiabank Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53 million, up from 5,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,640 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 193,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 181,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.30 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) by 13,727 shares to 710,799 shares, valued at $63.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,980 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,202 shares to 108,105 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).