Novo (NVO) Market Valuation Declined While Folketrygdfondet Has Lowered by $24.96 Million Its Position; Fortinet (FTNT) Stake Maintained by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 101.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 75,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 150,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 74,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 1.01M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.12M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,129 shares to 4,988 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,195 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

