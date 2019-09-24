Novo (NVO) Holder St Germain D J Co Increased Stake; Frigate Ventures LP Stake in Argan (AGX) Upped as Market Value Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 40,256 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 193,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 181,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 591,776 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan (AGX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,279 shares to 161,734 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,501 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novo Nordisk And Merck Await FDA Rulings, 2 IPOs On Deck – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk up 2% premarket on positive Tresiba data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.