Novo (NVO) Holder Polen Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $682,788 as Share Price Declined; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $10.93 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 13,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 59,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 45,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 3.21 million shares traded or 111.83% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 46,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 54,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, down from 101,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 161.87% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Inc by 18,824 shares to 138,659 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF).