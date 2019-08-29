Novo (NVO) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lifted Holding by $325,676 as Stock Value Declined; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 246,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 240,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 938,882 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.68M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 2.89M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). James Inc holds 211,550 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 42,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Co holds 16,505 shares. Conning has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 15,400 shares. accumulated 0.01% or 541,174 shares. California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Federated Investors Pa has 26,902 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 185,669 shares. Aristotle Fund Lp, a Maine-based fund reported 3.20M shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 1.01M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Community Bancshares Na has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 314,240 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 936,529 shares.