Novo (NVO) Holder Creative Planning Has Decreased Its Stake by $511,628 as Stock Value Declined; Qci Asset Management Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 45,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, up from 41,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $304.89. About 537,193 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 9,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 26,639 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.95M shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,120 shares to 54,820 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 80,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 332,938 shares to 6,062 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,960 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

