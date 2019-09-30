Novo (NVO) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.65 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose While Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Position by $3.29 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 32,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 140,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 173,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 1.48 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 5,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 32,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.37. About 817,425 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 319,230 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Psagot Invest House reported 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tompkins Financial Corp owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 213 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 3,939 shares. 22,014 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 235,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap holds 0.68% or 6,373 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Hemenway Trust Lc has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 8 shares. Moreover, Advisor Limited has 0.11% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7,744 shares to 23,998 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

