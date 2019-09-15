Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stake Maintained by Parsec Financial Management Inc; Immunomedics (IMMU) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk (NVO) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 9,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 400,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42M, up from 390,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.54M shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 6.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 2.49M shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies With High Predictability – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,781 shares to 67,371 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se Spons Adr (Germany) (NYSE:SAP) by 40,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,119 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/10/2019: PTE,IMMU,GH,OTLK – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of IMMU June 7th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer at ESMO 2019 Annual Congress – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.1% in Session – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IMMU, GOOG, QEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of stock was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 21,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 311,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).