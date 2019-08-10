Novo Nordisk As (NVO) Stock Value Declined While Hikari Tsushin Trimmed Position by $2.88 Million; As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Price Rose, Prudential Financial Lifted by $35.09 Million Its Position

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 55,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 118,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk As for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.94M shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 248.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 730,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.62M, up from 294,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 822,619 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 17,314 shares to 171,812 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 364,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,496 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 52,098 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 348,127 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 32,197 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 642,025 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested in 8,169 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). American Insurance Communications Tx accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 231 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.28M shares.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S And P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,850 shares to 27,655 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

