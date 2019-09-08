Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Novo Nordisk A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 275.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.