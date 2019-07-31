Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We are contrasting Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 16.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.