Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This is a contrast between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.61 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novo Nordisk A/S and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta and it is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Novo Nordisk A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 290.63% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.