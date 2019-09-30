Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Since Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 673.69% for Novo Nordisk A/S with consensus target price of $400.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.