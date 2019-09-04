Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Synlogic Inc. 7 37.21 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -26.20% and its average target price is $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Competitively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.