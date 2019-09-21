Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Quanterix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s average target price is $400, while its potential upside is 655.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 72.3%. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.