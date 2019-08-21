Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 MannKind Corporation 1 5.21 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.59 beta. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Novo Nordisk A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average price target and a 187.07% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats MannKind Corporation.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.