Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.94 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 655.14% and an $400 average target price. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 163.74%. Based on the data shown earlier, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.