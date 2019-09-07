Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 41.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 14.8%. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.