Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. In other hand, Cerus Corporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 64.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 69.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Cerus Corporation.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.