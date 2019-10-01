Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21 BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.42 37.49M -12.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novo Nordisk A/S and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36% BeiGene Ltd. 27,594,582.66% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 691.30% and an $400 average price target. Competitively the average price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 72.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Novo Nordisk A/S looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 10 of the 13 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.