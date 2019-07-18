Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -1.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 19.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.