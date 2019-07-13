Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

This is a contrast between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1765.14 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential downside is -5.17% and its average price target is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.