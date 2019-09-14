Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novo Nordisk A/S and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.