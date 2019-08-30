Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Value Declined While Hikari Power LTD Lowered Position by $4.72 Million; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Valuation Rose While Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $7.38 Million

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 90,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 248,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 339,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 194,046 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $671.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.0914 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1814. About 594,503 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 42,730 shares to 94,930 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 134,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV).