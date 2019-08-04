Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Position; As Abiomed (ABMD) Valuation Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 111.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 7,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 1.23 million shares traded or 97.10% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 987,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.22 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,166 shares to 920 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,124 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,844 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 1,971 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 251,342 shares. Td Asset invested in 28,696 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 6,903 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 154,697 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Lc De has 0.43% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Llc holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Llc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 37,339 are owned by Korea Corp. Dubuque State Bank Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Credit Agricole S A reported 6,390 shares stake. Verition Fund Ltd Llc owns 2,707 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.