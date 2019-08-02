Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Its Position by $2.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Position by $412,238

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 51,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 704,472 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85M, up from 653,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 126,778 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 218,263 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4,119 shares to 6,612 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,868 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,677 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Financial Inc holds 3.16% or 214,988 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,223 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co reported 2.64M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 289,362 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Boston Research & reported 37,728 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 77,115 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. 165,117 are owned by Stephens Ar. Dowling & Yahnke Limited, California-based fund reported 61,319 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has 12,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.02% or 126,430 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 134,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,683 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt. Lord Abbett And Company Lc owns 1.42M shares. Summit Securities Gru Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,951 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Call Traders See Ceiling Ahead as PepsiCo Prepares for Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altria (MO) Q2 Earnings In Line, Smokeable Unit Aids Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.