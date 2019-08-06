Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) At $47.90 Forms Top; Whale Rock Capital Management Upped Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) formed multiple top with $51.73 target or 8.00% above today’s $47.90 share price. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has $114.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 864,272 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 208,891 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 2.34 million shares with $199.22M value, up from 2.13M last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.64B valuation. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 3.41M shares traded or 107.35% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Shopify Inc (Put) stake by 871,124 shares to 200,000 valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 248,271 shares and now owns 875,956 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Apple, Zendesk, and GoDaddy Report Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.