Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.62 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novo Nordisk A/S and TrovaGene Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 551.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 7.6%. Insiders owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 1.89% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.